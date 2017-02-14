18:01 14 Februarie 2017
Foto

Cupluri faimoase, care și-au păstrat dragostea peste ani

  • Actorul american Tom Hanks cu soția sa Rita Wilson.
  • Aleksandr Strijenov, actor, producător și regizor rus, împreună cu soția sa Ecaterina Strijenova, actriță și prezentatoare TV, la o plimbare cu bicicleta prin centrul Moscovei.
  • Actorul american Samuel L. Jackson cu soția sa LaTanya Richardson.
  • Interpretul rus Dmitri Malikov împreună cu soția sa, Elena, la serata consacrată atmosferei anilor 1960, Moscova.
  • Actorii americani Goldie Hawn și Kurt Russell.
  • Interpretul britanic Sting cu soția sa Trudie Styler.
  • Interpretul rus Iosif Kobzon împreună cu soția sa Nelli, la ceremonia de închidere a festivalului cinematografiei ruse „Kinotavr”, ediția 27, Soci.
  • Actorul american Dustin Hoffman cu soția Liza Gottsegen.
  • Regizorul rus Nikita Mihalkov cu soția Tatiana, la ceremonia de înmânare a Premiului Național „Zolotoi Oriol” în domeniul cinematografiei, la „Mosfilm”.
  • Kate Capshaw și Steven Spielberg, Muzeul de Artă Contemporană, 2016, New York.
  • Actorul american Kirk Douglas cu soția Anne.
  • Actorul american Danny De Vito cu soția Rhea Perlman, 2012, California.
  • Actorul american John Travolta cu soția Kelly Preston.
  • Actrița americană Meryl Streep cu soțul Don Gummer.
  • Actorii ruși, soții Aleksei Guskov și Lidia Velejeva pe scena teatrului „Vahtangov”.
  • Actorul american Jeff Bridges cu soția Susan Geston.
  • Muzicianul Ozzy Osbourne își sărută soția Sharon.
  • Actorul rus Dmitri Haratian cu soția Marina Maiko, Moscova.
  • Regizorul rus Filip Iankovski cu soția sa, actrița Oksana Fandera.
  • Actorul american Denzel Washington cu soția Pauletta.
© AFP/ Tiziana Fabi
De Ziua Îndrăgostiților, Sputnik prezintă un grupaj cu cele mai "durabile" perechi care ne-ar putea servi drept exemplu

Deși se spune că artiștii sunt firi nestatornice, aceste cupluri de la Hollywood și din showbizul rusesc demonstrează că dragostea adevărată există.

