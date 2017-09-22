Urmăriți în reportajul fotografic Sputnik cum se desfășoară aplicațiile ruso-belaruse „Vest-2017” în regiunea Minsk
Uraganul „Maria” care s-a format în Oceanul Atlantic, în Marea Caraibilor, a atins cea mai înaltă categorie pe scara Saffir-Simpson: cinci.
În Japonia a apărut un tren-cafenea care a fost lansat pentru a atrage atenția oaemnilor asupra problemei pisicilor fără stăpân.
Urmăriți cum s-a desfășurat concursul „Miss-America-2018” în galeria foto Sputnik.
A apărut cea de-a 63 ediție a Cărții Recordurilor Guiness. Cele mai bizare recorduri le puteți urmări în galeria foto Sputnik.
Meteorologii moldoveni anunță cod galben de vijelie și ploi cu descărcări electrice.
Ofițerii CNA au efectuat vineri o reținere într-un dosar în care un om al legii este bănuit că ar fi distrus probe dintr-un alt dosar.
Oamenii legii oferă noi detalii în privința cetățeanului turc care și-a mâncat degetele pe Aeroportul Chișinău. Ce legătură are acesta cu statul islamic.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik