Toamna la Sankt Petersburg: un anotimp romantic în cel mai frumos oraș

Urmăriți în reportajul fotografic Sputnik imagini superbe surprinse în orașul Sankt Petersburg
Admirați imaginile din galeria foto pregătită de Sputnik: Cu siguranță, această feerie autumnală nu poate lăsa pe nimeni indiferent.
New York, Londra, Milano, Paris: În Franța a demarat ultima din cele patru principale prezentări de modă internaționale.
Suspectul - Stephen Paddock – a deschis foc de pe balconul complexului hotelier Mandalay Bay Hotel din las Vegas asupra mulțimii adunate la festivalul de muzică country Route 91.
Circa 17 mii de persoane au participat la Maratonul Internațional de la Chișinău.
Pentru anul 2016 Dorina Chirtoacă a declarat venituri de peste 130 mii de lei, toți acești bani provenind din salariul pe care l-a obținut în calitate de primar al Chișinăului.
"Afirmaţiile agresive din partea unor reprezentanţi unguri şi români păreau a fi pretenţii ascunse, e incorect să recurgi la teme electorale pentru a deteriora relaţiile".
În familia cunoscutului jurnalist din Moldova Gheorghe Gonța, urmează să vină încă un copil, iar anunțul a fost făcut chiar de prezentatorul de televiziune.
