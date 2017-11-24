Îngerii Victoria`s Secret: Șic și fascinație

Urmăriți în reportajul fotografic Sputnik celebra demonstrație de modă Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Cântărețul de operă Dmitri Hvorovstovski, care a avut un talent și o carieră artistică incredibile, s-a stins din viață la vârsta de 55 de ani.
Sputnik vă propune o galerie foto realizată la concursul de frumusețe „Miss World 2017" din China.
Mausoleul lui Lenin a apărut în Piața Roșie în 1924, anume atunci a fost depus acolo corpul neînsuflețit al primului conducător al statului sovietic - vedeți o galerie foto cu imagini de arhivă
Acum 100 de ani a avut loc evenimentul care a schimbat radical soarta Rusiei, intrat în istorie ca Marea Revoluție Socialistă din Octombrie.
Tânăra salvată de carabinierii italieni, după ce a fost sechestrată și torturată timp de zece ani într-o localitate din Calabria, Italia, este din județul Constanța, România
Stela Popescu a fost găsită moartă în casă, iar încercările de resuscitare întreprinse de SMURD nu au dat rezultat
De pe o stradă din Centrul orașului Chișinău vor dispărea panourile publicitare, potrivit unei dispoziții semnată de primarul interimar Silvia Radu.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik