Uimitor: Regiunea celor o mie de lacuri: Carelia – un univers magnific

Descoperiți Carelia, regiunea celor o mie de lacuri, în această selecţie de imagini oferite de Sputnik.
Carelia este una dintre cele mai pitorești regiuni din Europa de Nord, pe care turiştii ruși o vizitează deseori. Ei apreciază natura minunată a acestei republici, cultura originală a locuitorilor ei, patrimoniul ei arhitectural și locurile ei sfinte.
Vezi aici imaginile consecințelor cutremurului puternic de pe insula Hokkaido din Japonia.
Ceremonia anuală MTV Video Music Awards 2018 a avut loc la New York. Vedeți în reportajul fotografic Sputnik cele mai incendiare momente.
Sputnik Moldova vă prezintă în imagini viața maestrului Iosif Kobzon - Artist al Poporului, deputat al Dumei de Stat a Federației Ruse, care s-a stins din viață la vârsta de 80 de ani.
Limuzina Aurus pentru președintele Federației Ruse, Vladimir Putin, este mai performantă decât Cadillac-ul președintelui american Donald Trump.
Iată ce făcea o grupare criminală în raionul Sângerei - trei bărbați sunt cercetați penal.
Iată ce le-a făcut unor copii un bărbat din sectorul Râșcani al Capitalei - nimeni nu s-a așteptat la așa ceva.
Vladimir Putin și Recept Tayyip Erdogan au convenit asupra continuării discuțiilor după summitul de la Teheran.
