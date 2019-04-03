Strașnic de frumoase: agresive și sexy la Săptămâna Modei Mercedes-Benz la Moscova

Urmăriți în galeria fotografică Sputnik cum a decurs master-class-ul susținut la Chișinău de către cunoscutul tenisman moldovean Radu Albot.
Secțiile de votare au fost deschise până la ora 20:00. Potrivit Comisiei Electorale Centrale a Ucrainei, încălcări grave nu au fost înregistrate.
Pentru a obține niște senzații tari nu este neapărat să spargem valurile, să sărim în gol. E suficient să urcăm pe niște trepte.
Doar cu 40 – 50 de ani în urmă, un număr considerabil de fotografii, filme, emisiuni televizate erau în alb-negru. Multă lume astăzi nici nu bănuiește că fotografia color a apărut cu mult mai devreme decât a început să fie aplicată pe larg. Urmăriți în galeria fotografică Sputnik cum a fost redată realitatea din Rusia în primele poze color.
Secretarul general de stat Igor Șarov a efectuat o vizită la Liceul Teoretic „Alexandr Pușkin” din municipiul Ungheni, renovat în cadrul Proiectul PRIM.
Mai mulţi oameni din țara noastră care au probleme cardiace vor fi operaţi din banii statului. În acest scop au fost alocate 29 de milioane de lei.
”Oamenii trebuie să cunoască când și unde pot primi acești bani”, a declarat Pavel Filip în cadrul ședinței de Guvern, solicitându-i un răspuns Silviei Radu dacă cei peste 600 de mii de pensionari vor primi suportul unic de 600 de lei cu ocazia sărbătorilor de Paști.
