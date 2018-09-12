12:10 12 Septembrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
Genève

Oxana Domenti este propusă pentru funcția de ambasador al Republicii Moldova în Elveția

CC0 / Pixabay / 495756
Politică
5420

Candidatura propusă pentru funcția de ambasador în Confederația Elvețiană a fost avizată de Comisia politică externă și integrare europeană

CHIȘINĂU, 12 sept – Sputnik. Comisia parlamentară politică externă și integrare europeană a examinat și avizat, miercuri, candidatura Oxanei Domenti, propusă pentru funcția de ambasador al Republicii Moldova în  Confederația Elvețiană.

MAEIE
© Sputnik / Miroslav Rotari
Guvernul de la Chișinău a numit noi ambasadori peste hotare - Iată cine sunt aceștia

Totodată, ambasadorul agreat va deține și funcția de Reprezentant Permanent al Republicii Moldova pe lângă oficiul ONU de la Geneva.

Potrivit Legii cu privire la serviciul diplomatic, Ambasadorii extraordinari şi plenipotenţiari, reprezentanţii permanenţi, trimişii şi însărcinaţii cu afaceri en titre (permanenţi) – şefi ai misiunilor diplomatice – sunt numiţi şi rechemaţi din funcţie de către Preşedintele Republicii Moldova, la propunerea Guvernului. 

Propunerile referitoare la numirea în aceste funcţii sunt înaintate Guvernului de către ministrul afacerilor externe şi integrării europene, cu consultarea Comisiei politică externă şi integrare europeană a Parlamentului.

Tagurile:
Oxana Domenti, Moldova, ambasador


Toate știrile
