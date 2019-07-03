A fost ales noul președinte al Parlamentului European - Iată cine este

CHIȘINĂ, 3 iul - Sputnik. Noul președinte al Parlamentului European a fost ales social-democratul italian David Sassoli. În legislatura anterioară acesta a deținut funcția de vicepreședinte al PE.
Sassoli a reușit să acumuleze o majoritate de voturi (325) în cel de-al doilea tur, devansându-i pe contracandidații său - conservatorul ceh Jan Zahradil (160), Ska Keller (119), Sira Rego (43).
