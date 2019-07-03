16:24 03 Iulie 2019
Moldova
David-Maria Sassoli

A fost ales noul președinte al Parlamentului European - Iată cine este

© REUTERS / VINCENT KESSLER
Politică
Deputații europeni au ales noul președinte al Parlamentului European.

CHIȘINĂ, 3 iul - Sputnik. Noul președinte al Parlamentului European a fost ales social-democratul italian David Sassoli. În legislatura anterioară acesta a deținut funcția de vicepreședinte al PE.

Sassoli a reușit să acumuleze o majoritate de voturi (325) în cel de-al doilea tur, devansându-i pe contracandidații său - conservatorul ceh Jan Zahradil (160), Ska Keller (119), Sira Rego (43).

