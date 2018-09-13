Moldova, gazda Congresului Mondial al Familiilor. De ce este important acest forum

Chișinăul va fi gazda celei de-a XII-a ediții a Congresului Mondial al Familiilor, care se va desfășura în perioada 14-16 septembrie. La evenimentul organizat sub egida președintelui Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, sunt așteptați sute de invitați din peste 40 de țări — fețe bisericești, politicieni, demografi, precum și membrii ai organizațiilor neguvernamentale.
Ce reprezintă acest Congres pentru familia din Republica Moldova? Cu ce problemele se confruntă familia contemporană, dar și care sunt factorii care duc la distrugerea pilonului de bază al societății moldovenești? Răspuns la aceste întrebări am aflat de la consilierul președintelui Republicii Moldova în domeniul educației, cercetării și culturii, Corneliu Popovici, psihologul Zinaida Gribincea și jurnalistul Cezar Salagor.
Autor: Silvia Zavadovschi
