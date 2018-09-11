Studentul de la Medicină Veterinară care a hoinărit prin Europa pe două roți

Cu rucsacul în spate, cortul, sacul de dormit, dar şi cu o bicicletă nouă, tânărul moldovean a ales să-şi petreacă vacanţa de vară într-un mod mai interesant.
Mai multe detalii a oferit Vladislav Pusnei în cadrul emisiunii "Sputnik Matinal", moderată de Tatiana Cebotari și Vasile Dosca.
Vladislav povestește că a cărat după el un rucsac de 40 de kilograme în care avea strictul necesar pentru o călătorie pe două roti. El mai spune că a întâlnit, în cele 66 de zile cât a hoinărit cu bicicleta prin Europa, oameni cu suflet mare care i-au oferit de mâncare și unii chiar i-au plătit hotelul unde acesta să poată dormi.
Vladislav Pusnei mai sune cu haz că unii prieteni îi zic că e nebun, însă tânărul menționează că această aventură e o nebunie frumoasă și este nevoie de curaj. O aventură similară Vladislav a avut-o și anul trecut, iar impresiile din vacanța pe două roți au fost contemplate într-o carte, lucru care speră tânărul să-l facă și de această dată, iar în primăvara lui 2019 să scoată de sub tipar o nouă carte.
Menționăm că Vladislav Pusnei este student la Medicină Veterinară.
