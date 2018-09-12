De ce Teatrul Municipal de Păpuși "Guguță" ar putea să dispară - detalii

În lipsa unui contact emoțional și vizual cu publicul în sala teatrului, spectacolele își pierd farmecul de altădată, iar problemele financiare ar putea duce la dispariția artei păpușărești.
"Dacă m-ați fi întrebat acum 10 ani dacă teatrul are viitor, aș fi răspuns sigur că da, are viitor, fără nici-o îndoială. Acum mă tem că se va pierde într-o zi", a declarat actrița.
Una din marele probleme este că statul nu acordă instituției atenția și susținerea financiară necesară. Mulți actori renunță la meserie sau încearcă să se reprofileze. Pentru a-și câștiga existența, păpușarii sunt nevoiți să participe la spectacole private în calitate de animatori.
O altă mare problemă este cultura și educația tinerei generații. Instituțiile locale nu mai încurajează frecventarea teatrelor, iar asta îi determină pe manageri să se ocupă nu doar de repertoriu, dar și de promovare, atragere de fonduri și alte aspecte organizatorice.
"Promit că atâta timp cât sănătatea îmi va permite, teatrul va exista. Atâta timp cât mai am energie, voi face tot posibilul să rezistăm și să organizăm spectacole, să facem noi repertorii", a conchis Gabriela Lungu.
Autor: Dumitru Chitoroagă
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com