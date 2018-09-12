Connect-R, detalii curioase din spatele filmărilor noului videoclip al lui Adrian Ursu

Adrian Ursu își intrigă tot mai mult fanii atunci când se referă la la noul său videoclip. După ce a făcut publică o fotografie pe Instagram în care apare alături de interpretul de peste Prut Connect-R, artistul din Republica Moldova a postat astăzi o secvență video din clipul „Mai fierbinte".

Solicitat de studioul de radio Sputnik Moldova, Connect-R a oferit detalii exclusive despre filmărilor noului videoclip al lui Adrian Ursu.

"Într-o zi am primit un telefon de la Adrian Ursu și mi-a zis că dorește să înregistreze o piesă de vară cu mine. Sincer să fiu, inițial am fost sceptic, deoarece nu îi cunoșteam numele. A trebuit să caut pe internet să văd cine e. Am descoperit un băiat foarte talentat, care a studiat muzica și cântă bine. Apoi, am găsit un concert solo al său alături de orchestra "Lăutarii" condusă de Nicolae Botgros. După părerea mea, Adrian Ursu intră în Top cinci artiști din Republica Moldova care cântă în străinătate. După ce m-am documentat am fost de acord să colaborăm și am solicitat să-mi transmită piesa", a declarat Connect-R.

Artistul din România a menționat că videoclipul este realizat de către regizorul moldovean Roman Burlaca, iar filmările pentru noua producție muzicală s-au desfășurat la București. De asemenea, Connect-R și-a exprimat dorința de a mai colabora pe viitor cu Adrian Ursu.

Autor: Valeria Fortuna