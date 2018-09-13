Care politicieni nu au șanse la următoarele alegeri?

Deputatul consideră că Republica Moldova este afectată de un cerc vicios și anume societate-presă-politicieni care este dictată de nivelul intelectual al individului și al valorilor pe care le are. Familia, biserica și școala sunt cele care formează o personalitatea, iar în lipsa acestora nu poți construi un stat modern, sănătos din punct de vedere moral.
"Trebuie să recunoaștem că și în vest sunt anumite probleme. Conceptul de corectitudine politică nu este corect. Nu poți critica problema orientării sexuale, problema imigranților. Este promovată ideea unui jurnalism de consens în care nu poți aborda anumite segmente din domeniul social. Asta ține de o ideologie anume. Eu pledez însă pentru libertatea de exprimare. În acest sens, vreau să fac o distincție. Că trebuie să-ți exprimi o opinie, dar ea nu trebuie să depășească anumite limite deontologice", a declarat Vlerii Ghilețchi.
Deasemenea politicianul a remarcat că presa din țara noastră scoate în evidență informații de scandal, pe alocuri neesențială pentru dezvoltarea noastră, dar recunoaște că și consumatorul este predispus de a asimila știri de senzație.
Valerii Ghilețchi consideră că fiecare dintre noi ar trebui să facă o schimbare în sufletul său ca mai apoi la nivel de comunitate să implementeze proiecte ce vor aduce beneficii tuturor. Comunitățile creștine sunt un exemplu, iar credința în Dumnezeu trebuie să fie un principiu de bază în dezvoltarea morală a cetățeanului.
