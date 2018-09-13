Atenție! Pâinea din comerț e plină de E-uri și amelioratori nocivi

Specialiștii sunt de părerea că, atunci când vorbim despre pâinea din comerț, ne referim de fapt la o gamă de produse alimentare industriale, total deosebite de produsul ce face parte din istoria culinară „pâinea noastră cea de toate zilele".
"Pâinea este sănătoasă dacă este preparată din: făină integrală, apă, sare și drojdie, fără adaos de alte substanțe. De aceea, orice adaos suplimentar la această rețetă reprezintă în mod clar identificarea anumitor conservanți și coloranți care cresc durata de viață a produsului, îi oferă o culoare și un gust mai plăcut. De regulă, aceste ingrediente ne pot pune sănătatea în pericol", a specificat Radu Țincu, medic primar toxicologie din România.
Doctorul spune că pâinea de casă este cea mai bună soluție, însă dacă nu avem timp să o coacem zilnic, înainte de a cumpăra pâinea din magazin, trebuie să citim cu mare atenție eticheta și să ne informăm despre modul de fabricare a acesteia.
Autor: Valeria Fortuna
