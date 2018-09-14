Expert: În Moldova lucrurile merg prost pentru că legile sunt adoptate, dar nu și aplicate

Expertul a declarat că Moldova are dificultăți în ceea ce privește impactul legislației adoptate asupra unor sectoare cum ar fi cel energetic, justiția, combaterea corupției, problema monopolului în media, inclusiv a pieței de publicitate, dialogul defectuos între instituțiile publice și societatea civilă. Referindu-se la comunicarea care există la ora actuală între autorități și experți, Stanislav Ghilețchi spune că discursul autorităților nu este unul constructiv și este viciat de neîncredere.
"În continuare Moldova nu este în stare să implementeze legislația pe care o adoptă. Mai sunt restanțe în agricultură, unde deocamdată nu avem deplina posibilitate de a exporta produsele de origine animalieră, inclusiv ouă, pe piața UE. Motivul ar fi că Moldova nu a atins nivelul de siguranță care este solicitat de instituțiile europene", spune expertul.
La nivelul administrației centrale, consideră Stanislav Ghilețchi, nu există capacitate instituțională de a implementa reforme, chiar dacă Guvernul încearcă să reformeze administrația publică centrală.
Autor Eduard Maciac
