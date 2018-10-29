21:26 29 Octombrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
Svetlana Bolocan
© Sputnik / Osmatesco

De ce în Moldova nu există un centru mare de prelucrare a deșeurilor electronice

36 0 0

În cadrul emisiunii Sputnik Matinal, specialistul din cadrul Ministerului Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Regionale, Svetlana Bolocan, a notat că în Republica Moldova nu pot fi create întreprinderi mari de reciclare a deșeurilor electrice și electronice din motiv că țara noastră nu dispune de un flux consistent de utilizare a acestor echipamente.

Potrivit Svetlanei Bolocan, moldovenii nu sunt consumători activi la capitolul aparate electrice și electronice.

"Moldovenii procură aparate electrice și le utilizează până când acestea nu mai funcționează. Crearea unor întreprinderi mari în țara noastră nu este posibilă, deoarece acestea trebuie să aibă fluxuri consistente de aparate electronice. Dacă e să ne referim la centre pentru dezasamblare a aparatelor electrice, atunci deja avem doi-trei agenți economici, care sunt autorizați pentru a colecta aceste deșeuri și lansează periodic campanii de informare despre predarea acestor echipamente", a declarat  Svetlana Bolocan.

Potrivit unui sondaj, jumătate din populația Republicii Moldova merge la magazinele de electrocasnice o dată pe an și mai rar, iar o treime — deloc. Totuși, unul din 10 moldoveni vizitează astfel de marketuri o dată la 6 luni. Majoritatea celor ce merg la cumpărături de electrocasnice este reprezentată preponderent de cei căsătoriți, care au studii universitare și au un venit lunar între trei și cinci mii de lei.

Totodată, grupul celor ce fac cumpărături la magazinele de electrocasnice o dată în jumătate de an este reprezentat de tinerii cu vârsta cuprinsă între 18 și 25 de ani, celibatari și cei care obțin un venit lunar de peste 5 mii de lei.

Mai multe informații aflați din interviul audio atașat.

Autor: Cristina Baș

Tagurile:
electronice, deșeuri, întreprinderi, Moldova


