Victor Țvircun
© Sputnik /

Expert: Marea Neagră se transformă dintr-o zonă economică în una puternic militarizată

Opinia expertului
Sa primesc un link scurt
9410

În perioada 4-11 mai, Marea Neagră a fost cel mai activ punct de pe harta operațiunilor NATO. Timp de șapte zile, Marea Neagră a fost gazda celor mai mari manevre militare NATO din acest an de pe flancul sud-estic al alianței: 21 de nave militare, un submarin și 10 aeronave de luptă au participat la exercițiul "Sea Shield 18".

În cadrul emisiunii Poligraf, realizată în studioul radio Sputnik Moldova de jurnalista Cristina Bumbu-Dănuță, doctorul în istorie Victor Țvircun, fost secretar general al Organizației de Cooperare Economică la Marea Neagră, a declarat că "creșterea militarizării regiunii Mării Negre trezește nedumerire și, uneori, spaimă. Această regiune a fost întotdeauna o zonă de dezvoltare a comerțului. Prezența militară aduce cu sine multe întrebări". Victor Țvircun spune că România investește mult în dezvoltarea Forțelor Armate Române, această chestiune fiind determinată de faptul că face parte din Alianța Nord-Atlantică. "În calitatea sa de mebru NATO, România are multe cheltuieli, dar și obligațiuni care, în cea mai mare parte, limitează suveranitatea țării. Dacă noi, cei din Republica Moldova, ne dorim să menținem suveranitatea țări noastre, trebuie să ne gândim bine atunci când facem declarații în care ne exprimăm dorința de a adera la NATO", a menționat Victor Țvircun.  

Reacții dure în Rusia față de provocările americane în Marea Neagră
comert, exerciții de simulare, exercitii militare, NATO, Victor Țvircun, Chișinau, România, Moldova


