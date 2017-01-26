A decedat ambasadorul rus care era născut la Chișinău și vorbea limba română

A decedat ambasadorul Federației Ruse în India, Alexandr Kadakin, cel care era născut la Chișinău și vorbea românește.
CHIȘINĂU, 26 ian — Sputnik. Ambasadorul Federeației Rusiei în India, Alexandr Kadakin, a decedat joi la vârsta de 68 de ani, la New Delhi din cauza unei boli grave de care suferea, transmite RIA Novosti.
Potrivit purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului rus de Externe, Maria Zaharova, Kadakin a fost ”un om unic, remarcabil și legendar”.
Kadakin s-a născut în data de 22 iulie 1949, în orașul Chișinău. În anul 1972 a absolvit Institutul de Relații Internaționale din Moscova al MAE din URSS. Și-a început activitatea în cadrul Ambasadei URSS din India. În anii 1978-1989 a lucrat în cadrul aparatului central al Ministerului de Externe, după care în 1989 a revenit în India în calitate de consilier al ambasadorului.
În anii 1992-1997 a condus misiunea diplomatică din Nepal, iar din 1997 până în 1999 a deținut funcția de șef al unui departament al MAE al Federației Ruse.
În perioada 1999-2014 a fost ambasador al Rusiei în India. Începând cu anul 2005 până în anul 2009 a fost ambasador al Rusiei în Suedia, iar în octombrie 2009 a fost numit din nou ambasador în India.
A fost membru al Academiei de Științe a Federației Ruse și cunoștea limba engleză, hindi, româna, urdu precum și limba franceză.
