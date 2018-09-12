Putin, cu privire la suspecții în cazul Skripal: „Știm cine și ce sunt. Nimic criminal"

BUCUREŞTI, 12 sept — Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Aceştia sunt civili, a anunțat preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, invitându-i pe Alexandr Petrov și Ruslan Bochirov să ia legătura cu presa.
BREAKING: suspects named in Skripal poisoning #Novichok #Salisbury #Skripals pic.twitter.com/U95dUbW0YL— Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) 5 сентября 2018 г.
Suspecții identificați de Londra în cazul Skripal sunt acum cunoscuți de autoritățile ruse și sunt civili, a declarat miercuri Vladimir Putin, în discursul său la Forumul Economic din Vladivostok.
„Am făcut o treabă bună aflând cine sunt acești oameni și știm cine sunt. I-am găsit. Nu există nimic special sau criminal în legătură cu ei, vă asigur", a declarat Putin.
De asemenea, şeful statului rus i-a îndemnat pe cei doi culpabilizați de Londra să se prezinte în spațiul public şi să vorbească despre ei.
„Acum vreau să le vorbesc şi să ne asigurăm că ne aud, că se vor prezinta în fața presei", a adăugat Putin.
Poliția britanică a emis miercuri un mandat de arestare împotriva lui Petrov și Bochirov, doi cetățeni ruși suspectați de implicare în otrăvirea fostului agent dublu Serghei Skripal și a fiicei sale Iulia.
Comentând ştirea, diplomația rusă a spus că cele două nume nu i-au fost cunoscute, cerând Londrei să „treacă de la acuzații publice și manipulare a informațiilor la cooperare practică prin intermediul agenţiilor de aplicare a legii".
