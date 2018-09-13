Una dintre persoanele suspectate de otrăvirea lui Skripal va oferi comentarii presei

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Aleksandr Petrov, suspectat de autoritățile britanice de otrăvirea lui Serghei și Iulia Skripal, a reacționat la propunerea lui Vladimir Putin de a oferi comentarii presei.
"Deocamdată, fără comentarii. Poate ceva mai târziu. Săptămâna viitoare, mă mai gândesc", a declarat acesta pentru reporterul postului de televiziune Rossia 24.
Amintim că președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, a declarat în cadrul Forumului Economic Estic că autoritățile au reușit să-i identifice pe Aleksandr Petrov și Ruslan Boșirov, suspectați de procuratura britanică de implicare în incidentul de la Salisbury.
Șeful statului rus i-a îndemnat să ia legătura cu presa și să povestească totul. De asemenea, Putin și-a exprimat convingerea că în istoria acestora "nu există nimic criminal".
„Aș vrea să mă adresez lor, să ne audă astăzi. Să vină undeva, la voi, la instituțiile de presă. Sper că vor decide să apară și să povestească totul despre ei", a menționat Putin.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com