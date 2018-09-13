15:51 13 Septembrie 2018
Putin la manevrele Vostok 2018

Putin: Trupele au demonstrat că pot contracara cu succes amenințările militare

© Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
Rusia
Sa primesc un link scurt
19 0 0

Liderul de la Kremlin a asistat la etape de bază a amplelor manevre Vostok 2018 în curs de desfășurare.

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Președintele Rusiei a dat o înaltă apreciere prestanței participanților la exercițiul militar.

Președintele Federației Ruse, Vladimir Putin
© Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
Putin: Protecționismul este o provocare pentru comerțul global

”Astăzi, pe poligonul Tzugol, se încheie faza cea cea mai activă a manevrelor. Ați desfășurat-o la cel mai înalt nivel. Toate subdiviziunile și unitățile și-au îndplinit sarcinile. Ați demonstrat o înaltă măiestrie, capacitatea de a răspunde cu succes potențialelor amenințări militare”, a spus Putin.

Potrivit lui, Forțele terestre și cele Navale susțin pentru prima oară un examen atât de complex.

”Este antrenat efectivul a două districte militare și a două flote — a Mării Nordului și a Oceanului Pacific. În ansamblu — peste 300 de mii de militari, zeci de sisteme de armament și unități de tehnică militară. Sunt testate în mod minuțios, multilateral toate componentele pregătirii de luptă a trupelor, abilitățile organismelor de dirijare, unităților și subdiviziunilor, precum și organizarea interoperabilității și acțiunilor coordonate ale acestora”, a subliniat președintele Rusiei, citat de RIA Novosti.

Tagurile:
participanti, exercitii militare, Poligon militar, Vostok-2018, Vladimir Putin, Rusia


