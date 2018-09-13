Sticluța cu parfum și „cazul Skirpal”: Vezi ce au declarat Petrov și Boșirov

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Suspecții Londrei în „cazul Skripal, Alexandr Petrov și Ruslan Boșirov, și-au explicat poziția cu privire la sticluța de parfum pentru femei pe care vameșii britanici l-au considert drept otravă.
Răspunzând la întrebări în cadrul interviului oferit RT și Sputnik, Petrov și Bașirov au precizat că este de-a dreptul prostesc ca bărbații să ia în călătorie parfum pentru femei. Amintim că autoritățile britanice prezintă drept dovadă a otrăvirii în „cazul Skripal” o sticluță de parfum marca Nina Ricci.
„Un tip normal nu ia cu el parfum pentru femei. Când treci hotarul, poliția de frontieră verifică bagajele. Să fi avut cu noi ceva dubios, poliția era să ne interogheze, întrebându-ne de ce avem în bagaj parfum pentru dame” — a declarat Boșirov.
La începutul lunii septembrie, poliția britanică a publicat fotografia unei sticluțe în care se presupune că ar fi fost „otravă” din cauza căreia a murit o femeie din Amesbury. Sticluța reprezenta o copie a parfumului de marca Nina Ricci.
