Muhametșin, numit șef-adjunct al Comitetului Internațional al Consiliului Federației

CHIȘINĂU, 22 oct — Sputnik. Fostul ambasador al Rusiei în Moldova, Farit Muhametșin, a fost ales în calitate de vicepreședinte al Comitetul Internațional al Consiliului Federației, transmite RIA Novosti
Decizia a fost adoptată în unanimitate.
Mukhametșin va conduce totodată și subcomisia pentru integrarea economică a Eurasiei.
Potrivti șefului comisiei, Konstantin Kosaciov, această decizie nu necesită aprobarea Consiliului Federației.
Cu o lună în urmă, pe 17 septembrie 2018, guvernatorul regiunii Samara, Dmitri Azarov, l-a numit pe Muhametșin în calitate de reprezentant al administrației regionale în Consiliul Federației. Pe 26 septembrie, camera superioară a Parlamentului l-a confirmat în calitate de senator.
Înainte de a deveni senator, în perioada 2012 — 2018, Muhametșin a condus misiunea diplomatică a Rusiei din Republica Moldova.
Din 2008, timp de patru ani și jumătate, acesta a fost șef al „Rossotrudnicestvo”.
Împuternicirile de senator i-au fost atribuite lui Muhametșin de către guvernatorul regiunii Samara, Dmitri Azarov, în luna septembrie.
