(FOTO-VIDEO) Accident îngrozitor în Capitală: Două maşini au fost făcute zob

La fârșitul săptămânii trecute, în Capitală, a avut loc unul dinte cele mai violente accidente rutiere din ultima vreme din Chișinău, care, ca prin minune, nu a avut un sfârșit letal
CHIŞINĂU, 14 dec — Sputnik. Un grav accident de circulaţie s-a produs în data de 9 decembrie, în Capitală, pe strada Alecu Russo, în perimetrul dintre intersecțiile cu străzile Dimo de la Râșcani și Sadoveanu de la Ciocana. Două persoane au fost transportate la spital.
Accidentul a avut loc în jurul orei 14:00. Un automobil Opel, care se deplasa pe strada Alecu Russo dinspre sectorul Râșcani spre sectorul Ciocana, a ieșit pe contrasens și a lovit violent un alt autoturism care circula regulamentar.
Potrivit reporterilor Sputnik Moldova, conducătorul auto care a provocat accidentul era adecvat și nu avea semne că ar fi consumat băuturi alcoolice. Se pare că acesta era obosit şi a adormit la volan.
Şoferul celuilalt vehicul s-a ales cu traumatisme la piciorul drept şi o plagă deschisă. Acesta era în maşină împreună cu familia sa — soţia şi un copil. Femeia nu a păţit nimic, în schimb copilul pare să fi fost rănit, deoarece a fost luat de un echipaj al Salvării.
La fața locului au venit mai multe echipaje ale Poliției şi două ambulanţe care au transportat răniţii la spital.
