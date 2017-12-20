23:46 20 Decembrie 2017
Anul 2017, văzut prin obiectivul reporterilor Sputnik

  • Podul care este construit în Crimeea peste strâmtoarea Kerci
  • Câștigătoarele concursului „Miss Rusia 2017”, la ceremonia de premiere
  • Președintele Federației Ruse, V. Putin, și președintele SUA, D. Trump, în timpul întrevederii în cadrul summitului G20 de la Hamburg
  • Militari ai Republicii Arabe Siriene, lângă complexul arhitectural din orașul antic Palmira, provincia Homs
  • Festivități dedicate împlinirii a 105 ani de la nașterea lui Kim Ir-sen, Phenian
  • Lansarea rachetei-purtătoare „Soiuz-FG” de pe cosmodromul „Baikonur”
  • Modelul Emily Ratajkowski pe covorul roșu la premiera filmului „Nelyubov” (Rusia) în cadrul ediției a 70-a a Festivalului de la Cannes
  • Tinere la sărbătoarea de iarnă a colindelor în satul Petrovskoe, regiunea Celeabinsk
  • Tehnicienii echipei „Ferrari” pregătesc un bolid pentru prima sesiune a curselor libere în etapa din Rusia a Campionatului Mondial „Formula -1”
  • Maria Șarapova (Rusia) în partida cu Magdalena Râbarikova (Slovacia), turneul „Cupa Kremlinului”
  • Președintele Turkmenistanului Gurbangulâ Berdâmuhamedov dăruiește un cățeluș președintelui Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, cu ocazia zilei de naștere, 11 octombrie 2017
  • Manifestanți în fața Parlamentului din Catalonia pledează pentru declararea independenței
  • Strada Privokzalnaia în satul Donețk-Severnâi, lângă linia frontului, regiunea Donețk
  • Ministrul de externe al Rusiei, Serghei Lavrov, Patriarhul Moscovei și Întregii Rusii, Kirill, și reprezentantul oficial al MAE al Federației Ruse, Maria Zaharova, la recepția cu ocazia sărbătorilor de Paști.
  • Meci de fotbal între echipele colaboratorilor Societății de Cruce și Semilună Roșie și studenți în orașul sirian Deir ez-Zor
  • Demostrația colecției Casei de Modă Firdaws a designerului Aișat Kadârov în cadrul Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Petrovsk
  • Președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, și premierul Rusiei, Dmitri Medvedev, la ceremonia de depunere a coroanelor la Mormântul Soldatului Necunoscut în Grădina Aleksandrovsk
  • Velierul suedez „Tre Kronor” în luminile focurilor de artificii la sărbătoarea absolvenților „Alâie Parusa-2017”, Sankt Petersburg
  • Spălatul mașinilor în bikini la festivalul călătorilor „ТехноTravel” pe aeroportul Levțovo, regiunea Iaroslav
  • Bejenari în lagărul „Baluhali” la hotarul Myanmar și Bangladesh
  • Ostașii forțelor armate ale Rusiei la concursul internațional al măiestriei profesionale în deservirea tehnicii militare speciale automobilistice
  • Sărbătoarea absolvenților ai Universității din Moscova a MAI al Rusiei, în Piața Roșie
  • Leoaica africană Emma cu unul din cei trei pui ai săi născuți pe 30 septembrie la menajeria din Ekaterinburg
  • Apus de soare pe insula Olkhon
  • Absolvenți, focuri de artificii în Piața Roșie
© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
Arcuri, pe poțiunile de cale ferată și cele pentru automobile, pe podul care se construiește în Crimeea peste strâmtoarea Kerci

Urmăriți în acest reportaj fotografic cele mai reușite poze realizate de reporterii Sputnik în anul 2017 (partea I)

Tagurile:
reportaj fotografic, Rusia
