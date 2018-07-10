Poliția de Frontieră oferă detalii în cazul de la punctul "Tudora-Starokazacie"

Conflictul care a avut loc între mai mulți cetățeni moldoveni care treceau frontiera cu Ucraina prin punctul "Tudora-Starokazacie" a avut loc pe teritoriul ucrainean, astfel că polițiștii de Frontieră moldoveni nu au avut dreptul să intervină.
CHIȘINĂU, 10 iulie — Sputnik. După ce Sputnik Moldova a relatat despre cearta care a avut loc recent la hotarul moldo-ucrainean, Poliția de Frontieră din Republica Moldova a făcut precizarea că acest caz a avut loc pe teritoriul statului vecin, astfel că autoritățile moldovenești de frontieră nu au avut cum să intervină pentru a asigura ordinea și corectitudinea la trecerea hotarului.
Vom menționa că acest conflict a avut loc între cetățeni moldoveni, dat fiind că în fața punctului de trecere a frontierei pe partea ucraineană, Starokazacie, s-a creat un rând imens de mașini, iar unii șmecheri au încercat să depășească acest rând. Lumea s-a revoltat și a blocat mașinile care au încercat să treacă fără rând, întrând în conflict cu șoferii acestora.
