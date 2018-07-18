Fosta soție a lui Vladimir Filat, "apreciată" de fiul unui fost șef de stat - Foto

Angela Gonța a scris pe Facebook că a decis să posteze această fotografie pentru că Nicu Timofti a încurajat-o să facă acest lucru.
Acum câteva zile Angela Gonga a povesti tot pe pagina sa de Facebook că a avut o aventură cu un salvamar pe o plajă.
Una dintre fostele soții ale lui Vladimir Filat s-a bucurat de atenția lui Nicu Timofti, care este fiului fostul președinte ale Republicii Moldova Nicolae Timofti.
Un tânăr din Capitală a fost la un pas de moarte din cauza lăcomiei șoferului unui microbuz de linie și din cauza neatenției altor doi.
Margarita Țvic, jurnalistă, politolog, doctor în filozofie, consideră că întâlnirea dintre cei doi președinți – al Rusiei și SUA – va impulsiona soluționarea conflictului sirian.
Un bătrân de 85 de ani riscă să stea după gratii pentru că a răpit o minoră și a ținut-o patru zile încuiată în casă.
