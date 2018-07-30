Este de-a dreptul scârbos: Iată cum sunt "tratate" mezelurile pe care le procurăm – Video

CHIȘINĂU, 30 iul — Sputnik. Filmul a fost făcut într-un supermarket din Cernăuți, Ucraina. Cel puțin asta afirmă autorul lui, Nick Gutskal, care precizează că este vorba de magazinul Formarket (Формаркет). Și anume, vânzătoarea de la o tarabă de mezeluri ia pe rând "cârnații tradiționali" și-i șterge sârguincioși cu o cârpă. Înțelegem că marfa este deja veche, degradată, dar ca să arate bine și să fie vandabilă, vânzătoarea o freacă energic cu o cârpă.
Comentariile internauților revoltați, care au fost făcute în trei limbi, română, rusă și ucraineană, nu s-au lăsat așteptate. Unii au afirmat că în acest fel se procedează deja de câțiva ani în toate magazinele care comercializează mezeluri. Pentru că sunt foarte scumpă, ele nu sunt aruncate la gunoi, ci doar li se reface aspectul și sunt vândute.
Internauții spun că nu e de mirare că avem atât de multe cazuri de decese de cancer.
Perchezițiile începute de dimineață în dosarul medicilor corupți de la Centrul Republican de Diagnosticare Medicală și unele instituții de sănătate private continuă și la această oră. Ofițerii CNA și procurorii continuă să ridice bani, care ar putea fi fost estorcați de la pacienți.
Dosarul medicilor corupți: Cel care a pus la acel schema infracțională de estorcare a banilor de la pacienți este ”Om Emerit”, titlu primit pentru ”contribuţie la implementarea metodelor avansate de diagnostic şi tratament şi activitate metodico-ştiinţifică intensă”.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.