Lumea de apoi: Bărbat gol pușcă, în Parcul Afgan din Capitală – Video

Martorul ocular care a făcut public clipul de Facebook, pe nume Nastea, a scris următoarele: "Parcul Afgan, ora 17:30. Alături se plimbau mămici cu copilașii. Domnu a făcut o baie și, fără rușine, a hotărât să se dezbrace".
Pe rețelele de socializare a fost publicat un film care a fost făcut în în chiar prima zi de toamnă, într-un parc din Chișinău: un bărbat cu fundul gol s-a scăldat într-un havuz din sectorul Râșcani.
Mihai Ghimpu pleacă din funcția de președinte al Partidului Liberal. Manevra lui Ghimpu țintește parlamentarele din 2019 și prezidențialele din 2020.
Deținutul avea 23 de ani și era condamnat la 7 ani privațiune de libertate pentru comiterea infracțiunii de viol. Acesta își ispășea pedeapsa timp de 2 ani.
De astăzi, toți șoferii din Moldova pot depune cerere pentru obținerea celui de-al doilea permis, care va fi aplicat în traficul internațional și care va costa 320 de lei.
