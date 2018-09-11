Ghinion pentru un hoț din Capitală: Iată cum a fost prins de oamenii legii - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 11 sept — Sputnik. Un bărbat de 35 de ani a fost prins în flagrant delict în momentul când a furat mai multe accesorii de la un automobil de model Toyota, parcat în curtea unui bloc de pe şoseaua Balcani. Individul a fost imobilizat de un echipaj al Batalionului de Patrulare şi Reacţionare Operativă din cadrul Direcţiei de Poliţie Chişinău, care se afla prin preajmă, patrulând sectorul.
Bărbatul avea asupra lui mai multe instrumente pe care le utiliza în sustragerea accesoriilor de la automobile. La faţa locului au intervenit și angajații Inspectoratului de Poliție Buiucani, pentru documentarea tuturor circumstanțelor.
Totodată, polițiștii au stabilit că suspectul intenționa să ascundă bunurile sustrase în automobilul său de model Toyota Prius. Au fost acumulate toate probele necesare pentru iniţierea urmăririi penale a bănuitului, privind săvârşirea infracţiunii de furt. El riscă o pedeapsă cu amendă în mărime de până la 32 000 de lei, muncă neremunerată în folosul comunității de la 120 la 240 de ore sau închisoare de până la doi ani.
