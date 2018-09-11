Un soldat din Armata Națională, bătut cu brutalitate de camarazi

CHIȘINĂU, 11 sept — Sputnik. Un soldat în termen a fost bătut de camarazii săi mai mari ca vârstă chiar în unitatea militară. Victima a fost imediat operată dat fiind că i-au fost afectate organele interne și avea un șir de traumatisme.
Despre acest caz revoltător și criminal a scris pe Facebook sora soldatului bătut. Ea a precizat că nu este prima dată cât fratele ei este bătut cu bestialitate.
La această postare pe internet a reacționat ofițerul de presă al Ministerului Apărării, Ala Diaconu. Ea spus că a fost creată o comisie internă care va elucida acest caz.
Mai multe detalii despre acest caz aflați din materialul publicat de ru.sputnik.md.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com