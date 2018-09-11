Zi istorică: Senatul de la București a votat în favoarea modificării Constituției!

BUCUREȘTI, 11 sept — Sputnik. Senatul României a votat, astăzi, cu o majoritate de 107 din cei 127 prezenți la sală, în favoarea inițiativei cetățenești pentru modificarea articolului 48 al Contituției, în care este definită instituția familiei.
Împotriva au votat 13 senatori, iar 7 s-au abținut.
Toți senatorii Uniunii Salvați România au anunțat că vor vota împotriva acestui proiect, pe care îl consideră "populist".
Partidul Național Liberal a declarat că în ciuda faptului că formațiunea sa susține organizarea referendumului, fiecare senator va fi liber să voteze "în funcție de cum îi dictează conștiința".
Potrivit proiectului, care urmează să fie supus referendumului, expresia "familia se întemeiază pe căsătoria liber consimţită între soţi" urmează să fie înlocuită cu "familia se întemeiază pe căsătoria liber consimţită între un bărbat și o femeie".
În urma unei reuniuni ai grupurilor parlamentare la Neptun, conducerea PSD a decis că referendumul pentru modificarea Constituției va avea loc pe 7 octombrie a acestui an.
Camera Deputaților a votat în favoarea inițiativei cetățenești în luna mai a anului trecut.
