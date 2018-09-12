Incredibil: O tânără din Ungheni a făcut asta la 20 de ani, împreună cu niște turci

CHIȘINĂU, 12 sept — Sputnik. O tânără de 20 de ani, din Ungheni, a ajuns pe banca acuzaților. Procurorii din Chișinău cer pedepsirea ei pentru comiterea traficul de fiinţe umane.
Potrivit procuraturii, în anul 2016 învinuita ar fi recrutat trei fete, de 18 şi 25 de ani, din familii social-vulnerabile, cărora le-a organizat transportarea în Cipru. Acolo, tinerele au fost adăpostite într-un club de noapte şi impuse să presteze servicii sexuale contra plată.
Timp de câteva luni, victimele au fost impuse să se prostitueze, iar banii ajungeau în mâinile câtorva cetăţeni turci, care gestionau „afacerea".
După ce au revenit în ţară, victimele au mers să-și facă dreptate în instanță. Persoana care le-a racolat şi traficat a fost reţinută și deferită justiţiei.
Dacă va fi găsită vinovată, aceasta riscă de la 7 până la 15 ani de închisoare. Procurorii continuă urmărirea penală și în privinţa cetăţenilor turci, complici la comiterea crimei.
