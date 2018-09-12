O bătrână, salvată de pompieri: Vezi ce a pățit o femeie din Basarbeasca în beciul casei

CHIȘINĂU, 12 sept — Sputnik. O femeie în vârstă de 84 de ani a fost salvată de pompieri, după ce a intrat în beci și s-a intoxicat cu dioxid de carbon, emanat în timpul fermentării finului.
Potrivit Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență, cazul a avut loc ieri, într-o gospodărie din orașul Basarabeasca. Potrivit primelor informații, bătrâna a intrat în beciul locuinței unde avea loc procesul de fermentare a vinului, iar rudele acesteia au depistat la scurt timp că aceasta nu a mai revenit.
Apropiații femeii au apelat Serviciul 112 pentru a solicita ajutor în regim de urgență.
La fața locului a intervenit un echipaj de pompieri, care au intrat în încăpere și au scos bătrâna. Femeia a fost preluată de o echipă medicală pentru îngrijiri medicale.
IGSU atenționează că nu este recomandată aflarea pe perioade lungi în beciurile unde există recipiente cu vin în proces de fermentare, mai ales dacă beciurile nu sunt dotate cu sisteme de ventilare.
Incredibil: A căzut de pe acoperișul unei clădiri din Chișinău și a rămas viu — Video>>>
Potrivit datelor Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență, în anul 2017, în urma intoxicării cu dioxid de carbon în procesul de fermentare au decedat cinci persoane.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com