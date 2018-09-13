Un cetățean israelian, reținut de CNA: Iată motivul

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Un cetățean al Israelului a fost reținut de ofițerii și procurorii anticorupție în după-amiaza zilei de ieri, după ce a fost prins în flagrant delict cu 5000 de euro mită. Banii au fost pretinși pentru restabilirea la studii unei studente exmatriculate.
Tânărul în vârstă de 23 de ani este bănuit de trafic de influență. Potrivit datelor anchetei, începând cu 30 august 2018 şi până în prezent, bănuitul ar fi pretins 8000 de euro pentru a restabili la studii o studentă exmatriculată de la Universitatea de Stat de Medicină şi Farmacie „Nicolae Testemițeanu". Acesta ar fi dat asigurări că are influență asupra persoanelor publice din cadrul instituției de învățământ și că le poate determina să-i lichideze fetei restanțele din sesiunea de vară și s-o restabilească în anul 3 de studii.
Pentru că nu și-a ținut promisiunea, tânărul israelian a fost denunțat la CNA. În baza denunțului, ofițerii şi procurorii anticorupție au inițiat o cauză penală pentru trafic de influență. În scurt timp, bărbatul a fost reținut în flagrant delict în momentul primirii a 5000 de euro.
În prezent, el se află în custodia CNA pentru 72 de ore, iar dacă va fi găsit vinovat, riscă până la 6 ani de închisoare sau amendă de până la 150 000 de lei.
