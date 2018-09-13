Incredibil: Iată cum arată tânăra din Instagram cu cele mai lungi picioare - Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Fotografiile unei fete au cucerit internetul. Tânăra are înălțimea de 178 cm, iar picioarele ei măsoară 108 cm. Iostergren, așa cum se autointitulează pe Instagram, este originară din Suedia, dar este cunoscută în întreaga lume. Aceasta are 243 de mii de abonați pe Instagram și se bucură de o popularitate remarcabilă.
Iostergren recunoaște în postările pe care le face pe rețelele de socializare că își iubește corpul. Ea practică sportul, iar acest lucru o ajută să arate impecabil.
În anul 2013, tânăra a hotărât să practice bodybuildingul.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#iostergren #iaostergren #aesthetics #actress #bikinifitness #bodybuilding #bodygoals #booty #fashion #fitspo #fitness #freckles #fit #gym #gains #longlegs #model #outfit #ootd #physique #vsfs #victoriassecrets #фитнес #фитнесбикини #тренировка #спортивныедевушки #美少女 #フィットネス
În anul 2014 frumoasa șatenă și-a creat un cont pe Instagram, iar popularitatea ei a crescut uimitor.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#iostergren #iaostergren #aesthetics #actress #bikinifitness #bodybuilding #bodygoals #booty #fashion #fitspo #fitness #freckles #fit #gym #gains #longlegs #model #outfit #ootd #physique #vsfs #victoriassecrets #фитнес #фитнесбикини #тренировка #спортивныедевушки #美少女 #フィットネス
