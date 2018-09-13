22:41 13 Septembrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.43
  • USD16.78
  • RUB0.24
  • RON4.19
  • UAH0.60
Căutare
Migranți

Undă verde pentru imigranți: străinii își vor legaliza mai lesne șederea în Moldova

© Sputnik / Алексей Филиппов
Societate
Sa primesc un link scurt
Тема:
Guvernul Moldovei - știri de ultimă oră, proiecte, reforme (32)
1 0 0

Un șir de modificări legislative simplifică angajarea străinilor la munci sezoniere și facilitează obținerea dreptului de ședere pentru persoanele care își deschid o afacere în țara noastră.

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Guvernul Republicii Moldova intenționează să simplifice procedura de intrare în țară și obținere a documentelor de ședere pe o perioadă îndelungată pentru investitorii străini și imigranții de muncă. Modificările legislative respective au fost aprobate de către Cabinetul de Miniștri la ședința de miercuri.

Potrivit acestor modificări, nu doar reprezentanții persoanelor juridice vor putea solicita dreptul de ședere în Moldova în scopuri de muncă. De o astfel de posibilitate vor putea beneficia și persoanele fizice care intenționează să desfășoare în țara noastră o activitate de antreprenoriat.

Migranți, imagine simbol
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
Proiect bombă: Guvernul propune noi facilități pentru muncitorii străini - detalii

În special, în Moldova se vor putea stabili pe o perioadă de doi ani străinii care au investit în businessul local de la 60 până la 200 de salarii medii pe economie și care au creat cel puțin patru locuri de muncă remunerate cu un salariul mediu. Legalizarea șederii pentru o perioadă mai îndelungată o vor obține persoanele străine care au investit și mai multe mijloace și au creat și mai multe locuri de muncă. Totodată, autoritățile au redus numărul documentelor (de la 10 la 6) necesare pentru a fi depuse în organele respective ale Republicii Moldova.

În afară de aceasta, străinii care vor veni în Moldova conform unei vize pe termen scurt vor putea solicita o viză pe termen lung, fără a părăsi teritoriul țării, așa cum prevede legea în prezent.

O altă modificare legislativă ține de simplificarea procedurii de angajare a străinilor la munci sezoniere. În acest domeniu vor exista mai puține formalități.

Тема:
Guvernul Moldovei - știri de ultimă oră, proiecte, reforme (32)

Tematic

Exclusiv: Gaburici anunță cum pot fi momiți investitorii străini: 3 avantaje ale Moldovei
Incredibil: Cât au investit străinii în țara noastră
Străinii vor ajunge mai ușor în țara noastră. Ce modificări pregătește Guvernul
Tagurile:
ședere, simplificare, modificari, legislatie, migranti, legalizare, Republica Moldova


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

EDITORIALIST

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Femeie din tribul mursi
Standardele de frumusețe în diferite colțuri ale lumii
încăirarea ditrre o ciocănitoare și un șarpe
Încăierare crâncenă între un șarpe și o ciocănitoare - Video
Medicamente scumpe și analoagele lor ieftine
Medicamente ieftine, analoage celor scumpe: graficul – 2018

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldova
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!