Undă verde pentru imigranți: străinii își vor legaliza mai lesne șederea în Moldova

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Guvernul Republicii Moldova intenționează să simplifice procedura de intrare în țară și obținere a documentelor de ședere pe o perioadă îndelungată pentru investitorii străini și imigranții de muncă. Modificările legislative respective au fost aprobate de către Cabinetul de Miniștri la ședința de miercuri.
Potrivit acestor modificări, nu doar reprezentanții persoanelor juridice vor putea solicita dreptul de ședere în Moldova în scopuri de muncă. De o astfel de posibilitate vor putea beneficia și persoanele fizice care intenționează să desfășoare în țara noastră o activitate de antreprenoriat.
În special, în Moldova se vor putea stabili pe o perioadă de doi ani străinii care au investit în businessul local de la 60 până la 200 de salarii medii pe economie și care au creat cel puțin patru locuri de muncă remunerate cu un salariul mediu. Legalizarea șederii pentru o perioadă mai îndelungată o vor obține persoanele străine care au investit și mai multe mijloace și au creat și mai multe locuri de muncă. Totodată, autoritățile au redus numărul documentelor (de la 10 la 6) necesare pentru a fi depuse în organele respective ale Republicii Moldova.
În afară de aceasta, străinii care vor veni în Moldova conform unei vize pe termen scurt vor putea solicita o viză pe termen lung, fără a părăsi teritoriul țării, așa cum prevede legea în prezent.
O altă modificare legislativă ține de simplificarea procedurii de angajare a străinilor la munci sezoniere. În acest domeniu vor exista mai puține formalități.
