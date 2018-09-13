Alarmant: Numărul cazurilor de îmbolnăvire cu rujeolă crește în fiecare zi

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Potrivit ultimelor date publicate de Ministerul Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale, de la începutul acestui an și până în prezent, au fost înregistrate 281 de cazuri de rujeolă confirmate.
Cea mai mare creștere a numărului de îmbolnăviri a fost atestată pe parcursul lunii august, fiind înregistrate 239 de cazuri confirmate. În primele zece zile ale lunii septembrie au fost înregistrate cinci cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire cu rujeolă pe teritoriul țării, iar alte patru rămân a fi suspecte și se află în proces de investigare.
În data de 12 septembrie cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire nu au fost înregistrate, ultimul caz de rujeolă a fost confirmat în data de 7 septembrie. În ultima săptămână, cele mai multe cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu rujeolă au fost înregistrate în raioanele Ceadâr-Lunga, Vulcănești, Ungheni, Taraclia, Cahul și Hâncești.
Ministerul Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale a anunțat anterior că Moldova este sub cod portocaliu de rujeolă. În aceste condiții se iau măsuri stricte de monitorizare a extinderii virusului și combatere a acestuia.
