Un tânăr de la Cahul a făcut asta chiar în centrul Capitalei: Vezi ce a urmat - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. Un tânăr de la Cahul a fost reținut pentru 30 de zile de polițiștii din sectorul Centru al Capitalei, după ce a furat 50 de ceasuri de marca ”Casio”, pe care intenționa să le vândă peste hotarele țării.
Potrivit oamenilor legii, totul s-a întâmplat pe 14 august, când tânărul de 22 de ani a pătruns ilegal în incinta unui centru comercial de pe bulevardul Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt și a furat ceasurile în valoare de 78 de mii de lei.
În cadrul audierilor, tânărul și-a recunoscut vinovăția și a declarat că intenționa să plece cu ele peste hotare ca să le vândă.
Tânărul a mai fost judecat pentru furt și jaf, iar acum riscă de la 2 la 6 ani de pușcărie.
