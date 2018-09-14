Culmea hoției: Iată ce a furat un bărbat dintr-o parcare din Capitală

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. Un bărbat de 30 de ani a furat o un scuter dintr-o parcare de pe strada Ginta latină din Capitală.
Bărbatul a fost reținut în scurt timp de ofițerii de investigație ai sectorului de poliție Ciocana. Valoarea mijlocului de transport ajunge la 11 000 de lei.
Polițiștii au găsit scuterul în casa acestuia. Bărbatul a mai fost anterior judecat pentru comiterea infracțiunii de furt și conducerea mijlocului de transport în stare de ebrietate.
În acest context a fost inițiată o cauză penală pentru furt. Suspectul este cercetat în stare de libertate. Conform legislaţiei în vigoare suspectul riscă amendă în mărime de la 32 500 de lei până la 67 000 de lei, muncă neremunerată în folosul comunităţii de la 180 până la 240 de ore sau închisoare de până la 4 ani.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com