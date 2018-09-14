01:55 14 Septembrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.51
  • USD16.79
  • RUB0.25
  • RON4.21
  • UAH0.60
Căutare
Frigărui

Moldovenii renunță la cartofi în favoarea cărnii - Date statistice curioase

© Sputnik / Томас Тхайцук
Societate
Sa primesc un link scurt
29 0 0

Anul trecut moldovenii au consumat mai multă carne decât cartofi.

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. În ultimii ani moldovenii au început să pună pe masă alimente mai sănătoase. Potrivit Biroului Național de Statistică, moldovenii consumă mai puțini cartofi și mai multă carne. 

Anul trecut oamenii care locuiesc la oraș au consumat aproximativ 256 de litri de lactate cu 10 litri mai mult față de acum doi ani. Din meniul orășenilor nu au lipsit ouăle și legumele. O singură persoană a consumat aproximativ 200 de ouă și peste 100 de kilograme de legume.

Работа гипермаркета Лента в Новосибирске
© Sputnik / Александр Кряжев
Studiu: Moldova este departe de a avea o alimentație sigură

Pâinea este un aliment aproape nelipsit de pe masa celor din mediul urban. O persoană a consumat peste 110 kilograme într-un an. La fel, un om de la oraș a mâncat cate 55 de kilograme de carne cu trei mai mult comparativ cu anul 2016.

Si fructele nu au lipsit din meniul zilnic, consumul a ajuns la 54 de kilograme de persoană. Un lucru îmbucurător este faptul că a scăzut cu un kilogram și jumătate cantitatea de cartofi inclusă în meniul pentru o singură persoană.

Și la sate printre alimentele preferate se numără lactatele. Un locuitor din mediul rural a mâncat aproximativ 200 de litri de lapte și aproximativ 180 de ouă. În mediul rural pâinea este inclusă în top trei cele mai consumate produse. O persoană a consumat peste 130 de kilograme, cu 20 mai mult decât un orășean.

Tematic

Dezgustător: Iată cum este fabricat uleiul care îl punem zi de zi în mâncare - Video
Moldovenii nu sunt lăsați să intre în România cu mâncare
Tagurile:
cartofi, renunta, moldoveni, Moldova


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

EDITORIALIST

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Femeie din tribul mursi
Standardele de frumusețe în diferite colțuri ale lumii
încăirarea ditrre o ciocănitoare și un șarpe
Încăierare crâncenă între un șarpe și o ciocănitoare - Video
Medicamente scumpe și analoagele lor ieftine
Medicamente ieftine, analoage celor scumpe: graficul – 2018

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldova
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!