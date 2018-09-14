Moldovenii renunță la cartofi în favoarea cărnii - Date statistice curioase

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. În ultimii ani moldovenii au început să pună pe masă alimente mai sănătoase. Potrivit Biroului Național de Statistică, moldovenii consumă mai puțini cartofi și mai multă carne.
Anul trecut oamenii care locuiesc la oraș au consumat aproximativ 256 de litri de lactate cu 10 litri mai mult față de acum doi ani. Din meniul orășenilor nu au lipsit ouăle și legumele. O singură persoană a consumat aproximativ 200 de ouă și peste 100 de kilograme de legume.
Pâinea este un aliment aproape nelipsit de pe masa celor din mediul urban. O persoană a consumat peste 110 kilograme într-un an. La fel, un om de la oraș a mâncat cate 55 de kilograme de carne cu trei mai mult comparativ cu anul 2016.
Si fructele nu au lipsit din meniul zilnic, consumul a ajuns la 54 de kilograme de persoană. Un lucru îmbucurător este faptul că a scăzut cu un kilogram și jumătate cantitatea de cartofi inclusă în meniul pentru o singură persoană.
Și la sate printre alimentele preferate se numără lactatele. Un locuitor din mediul rural a mâncat aproximativ 200 de litri de lapte și aproximativ 180 de ouă. În mediul rural pâinea este inclusă în top trei cele mai consumate produse. O persoană a consumat peste 130 de kilograme, cu 20 mai mult decât un orășean.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com