Reguli noi în 2019: Ce-i așteaptă pe moldovenii care muncesc în Rusia

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. Ponderea lucrătorilor străini care doresc să se angajeze în domeniul construcțiilor, în Federația Rusă ar putea fi limitat la 80%, a declarat vicepremierul rus Tatiana Golikova pentru RIA Novosti.
Această propunere a fost făcută în cadrul unei ședințe a Comisiei tripartite ruse pentru reglementarea relațiilor sociale și de muncă, unde a fost examinat proiectul hotărârii de Guvern privind stabilirea numărului de lucrători străini care să fie admiși pe piața forței de muncă din Rusia în anul 2019.
Domeniul construcțiilor este domeniul preferat de imigranți în Rusia. Potrivit ministrului Muncii, Maksim Topilin, o astfel de cotă este impusă pentru prima dată.
Potrivit lui Golikova, datele Serviciului Federal de Statistică pentru anul 2017, arată că 6,3 milioane de persoane lucrează în sectorul construcțiilor, dintre care o mare parte sunt imigranți.
”În ultimul timp, în acest sector este înregistrată o creștere a numărului de întreprinderi în care ponderea muncitorilor străini este înaltă, iată de ce propunem reducerea acestei cote”, a declarat Golikova.
Vicepremierul a mai adăugat că ”"urmează a fi diminuată propunerea lucrătorilor străini, de la 28 la 26 la sută și în domeniul transportului terestru de pasageri precum și cel de transport rutier de marfă".”
