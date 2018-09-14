BNS: Câți moldovenii muncesc în firme care nu sunt înregistrate oficial

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. Economia subterană este încă destul de mare în Republica Moldova. Cel puțin asta arată datele unui raport al Biroului National de Statistica.
În trimestrul doi al acestui an, peste 211 mii de moldoveni erau angajați în firme și activități care nu sunt înregistrate oficial, ceea ce constituie 15,7 la sută din numărul de persoane angajate.
Datele mai arată că 7,3% dintre salariați sau 57,7 mii de persoane primesc salariul în plic, evitându-se astfel plata impozitelor aferente. Cei mai mulți angajați cu salariul în plic sunt în sectorul agricol, comerț și construcții.
”Muncesc în domeniul construcțiilor deja de cinci ani. Îmi este achitat salariul la timp însă nu am semnat un contract de muncă oficial cu șeful meu. Am fost angajat în baza unei înțelegeri între mine și el. Am acceptat acest lucru pentru că altă soluție nu am avut, trebuia să fac și eu un ban”, a declarat un muncitor care a solicitat să nu-i divulgăm identitatea.
Totodată, 52,1 mii de persoane muncesc fără a avea un contrat oficial de muncă, ci doar în baza unor înțelegeri verbale. Și în acest caz, această practică este cea mai des întâlnită în sectorul agricol, comerț și construcții.
