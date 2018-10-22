Două persoane, la un pas de moarte: Au fost salvate în ultima clipă – Video

CHIȘINĂU, 22 oct – Sputnik. Două persoane au căzut în fântână în acest weekend. Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență al MAI au fost solicitați pentru a scoate oamenii.
Potrivit IGSU, primul caz a avut loc în data de 20 octombrie în satul Grătiești, municipiul Chișinău.
Pompierii au intervenit pentru a extrage un bărbat în vârstă de 63 de ani care se afla într-o fântână cu apă, la o adâncime de aproximativ nouă metri. Salvatorii au reușit în mai puțin de 20 de minute să scoată bărbatul la suprafață în stare conștientă, ulterior fiind transportat la Institutul de Medicină Urgentă din Chișinău.
În aceeași zi, o femeie în vârstă de 75 de ani a căzut într-o fântâna din satul Răzeni a raionului Ialoveni. Ajunși la fața locului, angajații IGSU au stabilit că femeia se afla la o adâncime de 10 metri, iar fântâna avea apă. Persoana a fost salvată, ulterior fiind transportată de un echipaj medical la Spitalul Raional Ialoveni, starea victimei fiind de gravitate medie.
Toate circumstanțele, în ambele cazuri, vor fi cercetate de oamenii legii. Conform datelor IGSU, de la începutul anului 2018, 14 persoane au fost scoase din fântâni, iar în ultimele 24 de ore pompierii au intervenit în 43 de situații de risc.
