Iată ce sumă fabuloasă încasează trupa Carla’s Dreams pentru un concert

CHIȘINĂU, 22 oct – Sputnik. Sfârşitul anului este foarte aproape, ceea ce înseamnă că agenedele soliştilor români sunt pline aproape până la refuz. Vedetele şi-au umflat tarifele, fiind observată o creştere cam din doi în doi ani. Spre exemplu, în 2016 Carla’s Dreams cerea pe un spectacol de şase ori mai mult ca în 2014, scrie capital.ro.
Proiectul muzical Carla's Dreams a luat fiinţă în anul 2012, în Republica Moldova. În apariţiile publice, vocalistul formaţiei, pentru a-şi ascunde identitatea, poartă un hanorac cu glugă şi ochelari de soare, iar faţa îi este mascată.
Proiectul este un fenomen în social media şi se bucură de popularitate în industria muzicală din ţara de origine şi din România. În 2016, reprezentatul trupei s-a alăturat juriului XFactor.
Pe un singur concert, trupa Carlaʼs Dreams cere nici mai mult nici mai puţin de 12.500 de euro. În 2016, Carla’s Dreams cerea 9.500 de euro pe un spectacol, de şase ori mai mult ca în 2014.
Confidențele „Carla`s Dreams”, despre frica ”ascunsă adânc”>>>
Cei de la Holograf cer pentru un concert suma de 10.000 de euro, Voltaj cântă pentru 8.000 de euro, Iris ia pentru un concert 7.000 de euro, iar Direcţia 5 încasează 6.000. Cei de la Mandinga iau pe un concert 5.000 de euro.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com