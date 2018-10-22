Transport public ca în țările europene: De când va apărea pe străzile Capitalei

CHIȘINĂU, 22 oct – Sputnik. Cinci troleibuze noi, cu propulsie autonomă, vor circula pe străzile Capitalei de la începutul lunii noiembrie. Piesele troleibuzelor au fost aduse din Belarus, iar mijloacele te transport au fost asamblate la Chișinău. Transportul public va fi dotat cu aer condiționat și acumulatoare.
Deocamdată nu se cunoaște care va fi itinerarul noului transport public, acesta urmează să fie stabilit de autorități.
Cele cinci troleibuze au ajuns în țara noastră la mijlocul lunii septembrie. Reprezentanții Regiei Transport Electric nu exclud ca troleibuzele să circule și în afara orașului, întrucât acestea sunt dotate cu acumulatoare. Un troleibuz ajunge să coste aproximativ 240.000 de euro, bani investiți din bugetul municipal.
În total, municipalitatea a cheltuit pentru toate troleibuzele peste 1,2 milioane de euro. Până la sfârșitul anului curent urmează să ajungă în Capitală şi celelalte 10 unități de transport procurate din Belarus.
Cinci dintre acestea vor fi cu propulsie autonomă şi sisteme de aer condiționat, iar celelalte cinci vor circula cu bare electrice. În prezent, pe străzile municipiului se deplasează 305 de troleibuze.
