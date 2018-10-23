Unic în lume: Bancnotă de 1000 de euro, găsită în Transnistria

TIRASPOL, 23 oct – Sputnik, Irina Leahova. O bancnotă de 1000 de euro a fost retrasă din circulația ilegală. Hârtia falsă a fost depistat de casierul-operator al unei case de schimb valutar din Tiraspol, a comunicat serviciul de presă al MAI din Transnistria.
Un bărbat de 52 de ani din satul Mălăiești a prezentat o bancnotă de 1000 de euro АВ 8576127, emisă în anul 2007, dorind să verifice dacă nu este falsă. „Valoarea nominală a bancnotei nu corespunde realității, deoarece bancnota cu cea mai mare valoare în această valută este de 500 de euro”, precizează MAI.
Pe parcursul cercetărilor, bărbatul a explicat că a obținut bancnota în afara Transnistriei. Cazul este investigat.
Pe rețelele de socializare, transnistrenii îl iau peste picior pe posesorul credul al bancnotei care nu există în circulația monetară internațională.
Dacă ceea ce spune bărbatul este adevărat și acesta a făcut rost de bancnotă peste hotare, devenind victima falsificatorilor de bani, bărbatul poate concura liber pentru premiul Darwin.
