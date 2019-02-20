22:22 20 Februarie 2019
Moldova
Primele imagini: Flămânzi, dar curajoși, au venit la Centrul de zi pentru copiii străzii

CC0 / Pixabay / MadalinIonut
Societate
La câteva zile de la deschiderea Centrului de zi pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău, câțiva copii deja i-au pășit pragul.

CHIȘINĂU, 20 feb – Sputnik. Patru copii ai străzii au beneficiat deja de serviciile noului Centru deschis în Chișinău pentru cei cărora strada le-a devenit casă. 

Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău
© Photo : Direcția Municipală pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului din cadrul Primăriei municipiului Chișinău
Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău

La Centrul de zi pentru copiii străzii, ei au posibilitatea să ia masa, să facă o baie, să-și spele și să-și schimbe hainele. 

Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău
© Photo : Direcția Municipală pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului din cadrul Primăriei municipiului Chișinău
Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău

Copiii pot participa la diverse activități educative și pot beneficia de asistență psihologică și pedagogică.

Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău
© Photo : Direcția Municipală pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului din cadrul Primăriei municipiului Chișinău
Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău

 

 

 

 

Ei dispun și de o odaie dotată cu echipament sportiv unde pot practica sportul. Au acces la calculatoare conectate la internet.

Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău
© Photo : Direcția Municipală pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului din cadrul Primăriei municipiului Chișinău
Centrul pentru copiii străzii din Chișinău

Menționăm că, pe 15 februarie, în Chișinău a fost deschis un centru de zi pentru copiii străzii. Noua structură a costat bugetul municipal un milion și 200 de mii de lei și se va afla în subordinea Direcției municipale pentru protecția drepturilor copilului.

Tagurile:
copiii străzii, centrul, copii flămânzi, Curajoși, imagini
