17:44 02 Mai 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.93
  • USD17.89
  • RUB0.28
  • RON4.19
  • UAH0.68
Căutare
Imagine simbol: Automobil de marca BMW

Are BMW și crede că i se permite orice: Iată ce face un șofer în Capitală – Video

© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
Societate
Sa primesc un link scurt
55 0 0

Un video viral pe rețelele de socializare: șoferul unui BMW trece la culoarea roșie a semaforului într-o intersecție din Capitală. Deocamdată poliția nu avenit cu o reacție la acest caz revoltător.

Parcul Valea Morilor
© Sputnik / Miroslav Rotari
Are BMW și crede că își poate permite totul: Prin parcul Valea Morilor – Video
CHIȘINĂU, 2 mai – Sputnik, S.P. Vom menționa că în Republica Moldova internauții reacționează imediat și cu critici vehemente atunci când unele categorii de șoferi, în cazul dat, proprietari mașinilor de marca BMW, își permit să încalce regulile de circulație rutieră. Și asta pentru că lumea consideră că proprietarii de BMW reprezintă o categorie de oameni mai fițoși decât proprietarii mașinilor de altă marcă.

Bineînțeles că aceasta este o prejudecată, în rândurile celor care șofează o mașină BMW sunt atât oameni onești, corecți, solidari cu alți participanți la trafic, cât și șoferi aroganți, agresivi, care nu respectă regulile de circulație, cum este și cel din acest video.

 

Tagurile:
video, capitala, Sofer, BMW
Reguli de utilizareCOMENTARII


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Editorialist

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Focul Haric în Chișinău
Lumina Sfântă: Imagini inedite de la Catedrala Metropolitană „Nașterea Domnului”
Căpșune bio din plantațiile lui Viorel Gavriluță
Reportaj: Căpșune bio din plantațiile lui Viorel Gavriluță - Video
Clasamentul țărilor conform calității drumurilor
Țările cu cele mai bune drumuri din lume: Clasamentul experților

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldovamd
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!