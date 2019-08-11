Așa sigur nu ai mai văzut-o: Moldoveanca care s-a aruncat goală pușcă în piscină – Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 11 aug - Sputnik. Celebra moldoveancă Doina Ciobanu a publicat o fotografie pe Instagram cum sare în piscină fără nicio haină pe ea. În imagine se vede clar posteriorul acesteia. Doina a scris în descrierea pozei că aceasta este starea ei de spirit înainte de vacanță.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Mood ahead of our short holiday next week 🙃 Is it even a holiday if you’re still studying and checking emails? 😂 Via @purienne_
Doina Ciobanu este cea mai cunoscută bloggeriță fashion din Moldova. Aceasta s-a stabilit cu traiul peste hotarele țării.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Thrilled and honoured to be speaking at the #LondonLuxuryThinkTank tomorrow about marketing and communicating sustainability within the luxury fashion sector. Also as a proud ambassador for @nomoreplasticco I will be taking over the NGOs profile and report to you from the event 💚🙏🏻🌎 #BeTheGenerationOfChange #NoMorePlastic #Sustainability
Ea a reușit în timp să își creeze un nume în industria modei internaționale. Acum se bucură de colaborări importante cu mari case de modă cum ar fi Dior, Burberry sau Versace. La fel, aceasta a apărut pe coperta mai multor reviste cunoscute în întreaga lume.