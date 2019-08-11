21:17 11 August 2019
Moldova
Doina Ciobanu

Așa sigur nu ai mai văzut-o: Moldoveanca care s-a aruncat goală pușcă în piscină – Foto

© Facebook / Doina Ciobanu
Societate
Celebra moldoveanca Doina Ciobanu a publicat pe Instagram o fotografie mai puțin obișnuită. Aceasta sare în piscină goală pușcă.

CHIȘINĂU, 11 aug  - Sputnik. Celebra moldoveancă Doina Ciobanu a publicat o fotografie pe Instagram cum sare în piscină fără nicio haină pe ea. În imagine se vede clar posteriorul acesteia. Doina a scris în descrierea pozei că aceasta este starea ei de spirit înainte de vacanță.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Mood ahead of our short holiday next week 🙃 Is it even a holiday if you’re still studying and checking emails? 😂 Via @purienne_

Публикация от Doina Ciobanu (@doina)

Doina Ciobanu este cea mai cunoscută bloggeriță fashion din Moldova. Aceasta s-a stabilit cu traiul peste hotarele țării.

Ea a reușit în timp să își creeze un nume în industria modei internaționale. Acum se bucură de colaborări importante cu mari case de modă cum ar fi Dior, Burberry sau Versace. La fel, aceasta a apărut pe coperta mai multor reviste cunoscute în întreaga lume.

